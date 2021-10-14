Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We have a fighting chance’: Community council chairman confident of Elgin city status bid

By Hazel Lawson, local democracy reporter
October 14, 2021, 6:00 am
Alastair Kennedy supports the Moray Council bid to make Elgin a city.

Elgin has a “fighting chance” of securing city status, the chairman of the town’s community council believes.

Alastair Kennedy is a keen supporter of the Moray Council bid to secure the town’s standing as a city as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The move gained unanimous support from councillors earlier this week.

Elgin faces competition from Dumfries and Dunfermline which announced their intention to enter the competition last month.

Community Council members have now agreed to set up a sub-group to collect as much information as possible to assist the council’s entry.

It must be submitted to the Cabinet Office by 4pm on Wednesday December 8.

Call for information on the town’s history, culture and famous folk

The bid will have to describe Elgin’s uniqueness, including its history, heritage culture, traditions and connections with royalty.

It should also feature any residents or community thought to have made a significant contribution to the area.

Elgin is already referred to as a cathedral city on road signs.

In addition, information on population, sport centres, shopping areas and transport links will form part of the bid.

Up to 50 photographs of landmarks in what could become the city centre can be submitted.

Mr Kennedy said: “I would like to think Elgin has a real fighting chance, and I really hope our efforts will not be in vain.”

He called on anyone with information on the town’s history, culture and famous folk to come forward.

Details can be emailed to a.kennedy@talktalk.net

Good idea for Elgin city status bid

Community council member Jim Wiseman said: “Everybody has good ideas and something to say about it. We’ve got the bones of it and we now need to get this up and running.”

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter advised a lead officer for the city bid would be appointed by the local authority soon, and evidence recently collected for the £100 million Moray Growth could be used as part of the entry.

Elgin’s six councillors have agreed £2,000 from the common good fund can be used to finance the project, which is also supported by Elgin Business Improvement District.

Stirling and Perth were successful when city bids were sought for the monarch’s golden jubilee in 2002 and diamond anniversary in 2012.

Inverness became a city in a similar contest in 2000.

