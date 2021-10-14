Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east parks among 2021 Green Flag Award winners

By Ellie Milne
October 14, 2021, 6:00 am
Seaton Park is one of eight in the north-east to be presented with a Green Flag Award

Eight parks in the north-east are among the winners of the Green Flag Award 2021.

Environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful, has announced that a total of 77 parks in the country have received the accolade, which acts as a benchmark for recreational outdoor space.

The award celebrates well maintained greenspaces that enable exercise, safe areas for play and provide opportunities for people to improve their mental wellbeing.

During lockdown, local parks played an even bigger role in people’s lives as many faced health and wellbeing challenges.

Spaces managed by local authorities, community groups and various other organsiations, including the NHS, are among the winners this year.

The winning parks in Aberdeen City are Hazelhead Park, Duthie Park, Seaton Park, Johnston Gardens, Victoria Park, Slopefield Allotments and Garthdee Field Allotments.

Often described as “the jewel in the Buchan crown”, Aden Country Park is the only greenspace in Aberdeenshire to be recognised by the prestigious award.

Duthie Park is among the winners. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

‘An invaluable service’

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful congratulated all of the award-winning parks across the country.

He said: “Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“Every single one of these parks provides an invaluable service to the local communities that it serves – from creating a safe space to play, to think, to work out – and they helped to address many of the health and wellbeing challenges we faced as a country during lockdown.”

“Spending time in nature can be good for people’s health and wellbeing, and merely living in a greener neighbourhood can be good for health.

“The Green Flag Award recognises the valuable, and tangible contribution that these parks make towards the nation’s well-being.”

