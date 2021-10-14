Eight parks in the north-east are among the winners of the Green Flag Award 2021.

Environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful, has announced that a total of 77 parks in the country have received the accolade, which acts as a benchmark for recreational outdoor space.

The award celebrates well maintained greenspaces that enable exercise, safe areas for play and provide opportunities for people to improve their mental wellbeing.

During lockdown, local parks played an even bigger role in people’s lives as many faced health and wellbeing challenges.

Spaces managed by local authorities, community groups and various other organsiations, including the NHS, are among the winners this year.

The winning parks in Aberdeen City are Hazelhead Park, Duthie Park, Seaton Park, Johnston Gardens, Victoria Park, Slopefield Allotments and Garthdee Field Allotments.

Often described as “the jewel in the Buchan crown”, Aden Country Park is the only greenspace in Aberdeenshire to be recognised by the prestigious award.

‘An invaluable service’

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful congratulated all of the award-winning parks across the country.

He said: “Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“Every single one of these parks provides an invaluable service to the local communities that it serves – from creating a safe space to play, to think, to work out – and they helped to address many of the health and wellbeing challenges we faced as a country during lockdown.”

“Spending time in nature can be good for people’s health and wellbeing, and merely living in a greener neighbourhood can be good for health.

“The Green Flag Award recognises the valuable, and tangible contribution that these parks make towards the nation’s well-being.”