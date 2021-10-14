Aberdeen residents urged to ‘step forward’ and support most vulnerable

Residents in Aberdeen are being urged to “step forward” and support those most vulnerable in their communities this autumn.

The Royal Voluntary Service, which provides invaluable support to people in need, has launched an appeal to find volunteers in Aberdeen.

With the support of the People’s Postcode Lottery, the charity and its volunteers are able to improve the health and wellbeing, resilience, confidence and connections of some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

Now, the charity is hoping to find 31 people to volunteer at their cafes in the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and the Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Volunteers at the cafes will provide a “friendly and compassionate” point of contact for patients, staff and visitors while serving refreshments.

Another role includes offering community transport to help people get out, stay active and independent while being able to socialise.

They are also looking for people to fill emergency response volunteer roles across Aberdeenshire. They will form a team of standby volunteers who will be ready to come to the aid of their communities and their NHS when needed.

Michelle Maclaine, retail area manager for Royal Voluntary Service in east Scotland, said: “Our volunteers make a real difference to the experience of both hospital staff and visitors in Royal Voluntary Service retail outlets in hospitals across east Scotland.

“They provide more than just food and drink, they offer friendly faces, company and compassion to all customers. They volunteer completely selflessly, but it’s incredible to see how much their service changes their lives too.”

Boost own wellbeing whilst supporting community

According to the charity, volunteers report better physical health, mental health and wellbeing, as well as a sense of connection to others in their community.

In a recent report, more than a third of Royal Service Volunteers said that volunteering has also improved their confidence.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Volunteering your time is one of the best things you can do for your community and for yourself. The numerous benefits of volunteering work both ways.

“By stepping forward this autumn, not only will volunteers be helping those that need extra support to get through the toughest months, but they’ll be boosting their own physical and mental health and wellbeing too.”

Visit the Royal Voluntary Service website to find out more about the volunteering roles available.