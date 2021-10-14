Popular Aberdeen skateboarding competition returns with ‘busiest’ event to date

A popular skateboarding competition has returned to the Granite City with one of its busiest events to date.

Groups of Aberdeen skaters took part in Queen of the Deen (QOTD) 2021 completing fun challenges to gain points before showcasing their edits at a prize giving ceremony.

Callum Cook, owner of Seed Skateshop in Aberdeen, hosted this year’s event at Spin in the city.

He said: “QOTD has been happening for 10 plus years now, but because of Covid it couldn’t go ahead last year.

“Before that it’s always been done through the local skate shops in Aberdeen. There was a bit of a break when there weren’t any shops, but since I’ve opened Seed, it’s given us a chance to do it again.

“It gets people out in the city to discover more skating spots and it gets people together.”

‘A great sense of community’

Skateboarders are given six weeks to form a group and film a range of challenges, including performing tricks while blindfolded or wearing wellie boots.

“One of the main things we do is list popular skating spots in Aberdeen where the groups have to film. All of the challenges are accessible to all levels so everyone can take part.

“The event is held at the end of the six weeks and we basically just show all the edits from all the teams, and then we do a prize ceremony.

“Everyone gets to vote on the night for their favourite video and we do an MVP award for those who we feel have pushed themselves the most. It’s an opportunity to showcase everything and get everyone together.

“Previous events have always been good, but because of the break, this one was really good and lots more people turned up. We probably had around 100 to 150 throughout the night, one of the busiest events we’ve had.

“The atmosphere was really good and there was a great sense of community. It was so good to see everyone and the willingness from those involved.”

An increase of skaters in Aberdeen

Since he opened Seed Skateshop on Rosemount Viaduct two years ago, Callum Cook has seen an increase in people getting involved in skating in the north-east.

He continued: “I would say, especially through Covid, the numbers really increased. I saw a lot more people skating or wanting to get back into it because they wanted to find something to keep themselves busy.

“Also, there are more people who had never done it before and wanted to learn something new. The numbers have really gone up among all ages and with boys and girls.

“The girls team that put in an edit ended up winning the viewer’s choice award, which is really inspiring to younger girl skaters. Skateboarding was dominated by males for a long time, but the number of females doing it has really risen, which is great to see.”

All of the QOTD 2021 edits can be viewed here.