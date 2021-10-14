‘Something for everyone’ as Aberdeen fair brings rare and retro toys to the city

Thousands of rare and retro toys will be up for grabs in Aberdeen this weekend.

Christopher Plant is hosting the Aberdeen Toy Fair at Pittodrie on Saturday, featuring everything from toys to games and collectibles.

With a background in events, Mr Plant previously ran video games days in the city. Due to Covid restrictions, he was not able to start them again this year and decided to host the toy fair instead.

“There’s nothing like this in the north of Scotland,” he said.

“There’s probably something in Glasgow or Edinburgh and you get people who sell lorries and trucks who have events up here, but not a wider toy fair.”

‘There is something for everyone’

The Aberdeen Toy Fair was originally planned for July and had sold out. However, he had to reschedule and find a bigger venue due to the restrictions.

Mr Plant, who runs Retro Consoles UK, explained that there will be at least 70 different tables spread out across the second and third floor of the Richard Donald Stand.

From fidget-spinners to Star Wars collectibles, Mr Plant is confident there is something for anybody of any age.

There will be someone from Aberdeen who programmes his own vintage video games at the event, as well as Acorn Kids Moray who make eco-friendly toys out of wood.

Members of the Imperial Scottish Garrison will also be attending dressed as Star Wars characters for visitors to take pictures with.

Mr Plant said: “We’ve tried to include everybody, so you’ve got adult collectors right through to children or people looking for a bit of nostalgia.

“There is something for everyone, whether it’s wrestling, Pokemon, Transformers, there’s something there to cover all ages.”

The event is ticketed, however, there will be some tickets available on the doors between 10am and 3pm.