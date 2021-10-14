Missing Kemnay man has been found ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Taylor October 14, 2021, 10:09 pm A man missing from Kemnay has been found 'safe and well'. A 31-year-old man reported missing from the Kemnay area of Aberdeenshire has been found by police. Shaun Kelly was last seen in Aberdeen City at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, October 13. Police have now confirmed that Mr Kelly has been traced “safe and well” and have thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find him. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Police reappeal after missing Aberdeen woman not seen for almost one week Man to appear in court in connection with thefts worth four figure sum in north-east Growing concerns for missing Kemnay man Shaun Kelly Family of pensioner missing for four weeks ‘frantically worried’