UK coal-power generation rises to one-month high as wind fades UK coal-fired power generation jumped to the highest in a month, with wind generation slumping just as morning demand picked up.

Lord Provost talks up Aberdeen’s energy transition credentials at Russian Energy Week Aberdeen’s Lord Provost showcased the city’s efforts to be at the front of the energy transition on the global stage earlier this week.

Subsea 7, Schlumberger win major Turkish work Subsea 7 and Schlumberger will work together to provide subsurface equipment to Turkey’s TPAO for the Sakarya field development.