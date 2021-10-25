Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Geometric designs: Shape up your home decor

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
Multi-Texture Geometric Architecture Art Print, £3, Abstract House.

Of all the subjects we learn as children, geometry is among the first.

It is the science of shapes, and when we discover that a square wooden peg doesn’t fit into a round hole, that’s geometry.

We learn squares, circles, triangles and rectangles first then graduate to diamonds, parallelograms and trapeziums.

We learn the rules of geometry; that these shapes have boundaries and clean lines and you need tools to draw them – compasses, rulers and protractors.

They are manmade, the opposite of the organic forms of florals.

Given this information, it’s easy to start to see what geometrics might bring to an interior design scheme. They can bring order, simplicity and balance. They can help establish symmetry and therefore harmony.

When to use geometric designs?

Geometrics are a bit bossy, they are logic versus airy fairy nonsense. They can be, dare we say it, rather masculine.

For all their simplicity, they are powerful and need to be kept under control. A repeating geometric pattern, say in a rug, is eye-catching, but too much of it can be well, too much.

When decorating a room, we often think about colour and texture, but not so much about shape – and getting to grips with geometry in design is truly next level.

Considering the shape and proportions of the room itself, and not just its contents, is straying into architectural territory and your scheme could be all the more polished and coherent as a result.

In show homes for example, the palette is typically pale and neutral, but not boring. That is often because attention has been paid to the shape of things. An elliptical coffee table here or a triangular armrest there, can elevate the most tame of interiors.

Our top geometric picks:

Beige Nubuck Felippe Leather Chair, £2,520, Luxdeco.
Abstract Geometric A2 Art Print, £49, Cult Furniture.
Alphonse Azure wallpaper, £195 a roll, Designers Guild.
Home blush pink hurricane vase, £7.99, TK Maxx.
Navy geometric cushion, £14.99, M&Co.
Goldtone Geometric Glass Faux Plant Pot, £6, Primark.
Athena Jacquard Rug, Ivory and Grey, £239.99, Oak Furnitureland.
Velvet Cushion, £25, Next.
Rose Pink Geometric Glass Lamp, £6, Primark.

 

 

