Video: The moment police found dog locked in car on ‘scorching’ hot day

Police bodycam footage shows the moment officers found a dog locked in a car on a “scorching” hot summer day.

Earlier this week Hazel Donald, 54, was convicted of “failing to provide a suitable environment” for her Johnson American Bulldog Biggie.

The carer locked the animal in her car on what was described as a “scorching” July day.

And now, video of what police officers saw on the day can be revealed for the first time.

The footage, which was played in court during the trial, shows officers walking around the car and peering in, while Biggie barks inside.

The police can also be heard discussing how hot it is.

Donald, who works as a carer, had left all four windows open on the vehicle, and told Aberdeen Sheriff Court she had also left Biggie a cool gel pad and a bowl of water – which she said he had tipped over.

Donald escaped punishment for the offence

But Alison Simpson, an SSPCA chief inspector, said she still had concerns, adding the dog “simply shouldn’t have been in the car”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin found Donald, of Duncan Terrace, Udny Station, guilty, but admonished her, meaning the offence goes on her record but she does not face any further punishment.

Sheriff McLaughlin said: “The offence is not one that suggests the dog in any way was suffering.

“The offence here in one which charges that Mrs Donald didn’t take such steps as were reasonable to ensure the needs of the animal were met.”

She went on: “Whether it was 28C or not, it was a scorching day.

“We’ve heard evidence from an expert witness that on a hot day the dog shouldn’t have been in the car at all.”