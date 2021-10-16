Missing 83-year-old man from Peterhead found ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Taylor October 16, 2021, 5:02 pm James Watson has been found safely. A Peterhead pensioner reported missing early this morning has been found safe and well. Police issued an urgent appeal to find James Watson, 83, after he was last seen in the town’s Copelandhill Crescent around 4am. They were growing increasingly concerned for the pensioner’s safety. Officers have now said they are “pleased to confirm” that Mr Watson has been found safe and well. Update – missing man James Watson – traced safe and wellWe are pleased to confirm that James Watson, 83, reported… Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, 16 October 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Missing pensioner traced safe and well, police say Have you seen James? Appeal as Peterhead 83-year-old goes missing at 4am Mother and son missing from Dingwall traced Missing Elgin woman has been found ‘safe and well’