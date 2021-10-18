Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search for missing fisherman Joe Masson continues near Fraserburgh

By Daniel Boal
October 18, 2021, 8:57 am Updated: October 18, 2021, 12:01 pm

A major search is scheduled to continue for a missing fisherman off the coast of Fraserburgh.

Police divers will resume the search later today at high tide.

However, coastguard and lifeboat crews have currently been stood down from the search.

Air, sea and land searches hunting for 73-year-old Joe Masson were conducted throughout yesterday after he was reported missing on Saturday.

Ongoing search and rescue for missing fisherman at Cairnbulg near Fraserburgh. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Mr Masson left his home in Fraserburgh at about 10am on Saturday, October 16, and was seen in his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour at about 1.30pm.

When he didn’t return home, his family reported him missing.

His boat, the Goodway FR23, was later discovered upturned.

“Well-known” fisherman

Councillor Brian Topping said Mr Masson is a “well-known” fisherman in the “close-knit” community.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. The fact he’s still missing, I think as every hour goes past is more worrying.

“A big thanks to all the folk who have gone out to look for him.”

