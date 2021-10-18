Search for missing fisherman Joe Masson continues near Fraserburgh

A major search is scheduled to continue for a missing fisherman off the coast of Fraserburgh.

Police divers will resume the search later today at high tide.

However, coastguard and lifeboat crews have currently been stood down from the search.

Air, sea and land searches hunting for 73-year-old Joe Masson were conducted throughout yesterday after he was reported missing on Saturday.

Mr Masson left his home in Fraserburgh at about 10am on Saturday, October 16, and was seen in his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour at about 1.30pm.

When he didn’t return home, his family reported him missing.

His boat, the Goodway FR23, was later discovered upturned.

“Well-known” fisherman

Councillor Brian Topping said Mr Masson is a “well-known” fisherman in the “close-knit” community.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. The fact he’s still missing, I think as every hour goes past is more worrying.

“A big thanks to all the folk who have gone out to look for him.”