Aberdeen’s Community Integrated Care rewards frontline workers with 7% pay rise

By Ross Hempseed
October 18, 2021, 1:24 pm

One of Aberdeen’s biggest social care providers, Community Integrated Care, has used its annual surplus to raise frontline workers pay by 7%.

This is in response to the crisis affecting the social care sector where workers are needed to fill staff shortages and provide care to Aberdeen’s most vulnerable people.

Workers for Community Integrated Care will now be paid £10.20 which is an extra £1,460 per year based on a typical 40-hour week.

The social care provider is also launching a career drive to tempt workers into the care sector and this pay rise will certainly attract a lot of interest for those looking to make a career change post-pandemic.

The pay rise is part of a £5 million investment into the company’s workforce over the next three years.

It also acknowledges the dedication workers have had during the pandemic and also the ongoing jobs crisis.

‘The biggest investment in colleagues our charity has ever seen.’

Community Integrated Care helps people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health concerns to live independently.

Another factor that contributed to this major decision was cuts to the furlough and Universal Credit schemes, which left thousands of people in Aberdeen short-changed.

The company hopes the pay rise and new benefits for workers will help bring people into the social care sector.

Teresa Exelby, chief people officer at Community Integrated Care, said: “This is by far the biggest investment in colleagues our charity has ever seen, but it’s something that we know is absolutely justified and needed.

“Our workforce has continued to deliver the best lives possible for the people we support throughout the toughest of circumstances and we want to ensure their pay recognises this.

“We know that within the current economic climate many other sectors are dealing with major challenges, with some workers now facing redundancy or reduced hours now the support scheme has finished.

“We want people to know that social care can be an amazing career option.”

