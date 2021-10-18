‘Very popular’ Aberdeen ghost tours return for Halloween with ‘prepare to be petrified’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Very popular’ Aberdeen ghost tours return for Halloween with ‘prepare to be petrified’ warning

By Ellie Milne
October 18, 2021, 4:03 pm Updated: October 18, 2021, 4:10 pm
Befriend a Child is hosting ghost tours in Aberdeen for Halloween

An Aberdeen-based children’s charity is inviting residents to explore the dark and grisly past of the city this Halloween.

Befriend a Child is launching self-guided Halloween ghost tours in the city centre with the funds raised enabling them to continue their befriending programme.

The charity offers befriending and mentoring programmes and projects to children and young people growing up in difficult life circumstances in the north-east.

Tara Morrison, fundraising and marketing coordinator for Befriend a Child, said: “Our ghost tours proved to be very popular last year, and I think people were shocked to hear some of the sinister things that took place right here in the city centre.

“The tour is self-guided once again this year so individuals can take part at their leisure over the Halloween weekend.”

Back for a second time, the ghost tours feature stories about the Old Gallows, the ghosts and horrifying crimes of The Green and the tale of the Little Drummer Boy. Those taking part are told to prepare to be “petrified” as they see the city in a new light.

The tour takes around one hour to complete and features seven stops, starting at Castlegate and finishing at His Majesty’s Theatre.

It is not recommended for children 12 and under and may be distressing to elderly individuals with heart conditions, those of a nervous disposition or pregnant women.

Tickets cost £6 per person and can be bought here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]