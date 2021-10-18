‘Very popular’ Aberdeen ghost tours return for Halloween with ‘prepare to be petrified’ warning

An Aberdeen-based children’s charity is inviting residents to explore the dark and grisly past of the city this Halloween.

Befriend a Child is launching self-guided Halloween ghost tours in the city centre with the funds raised enabling them to continue their befriending programme.

The charity offers befriending and mentoring programmes and projects to children and young people growing up in difficult life circumstances in the north-east.

Tara Morrison, fundraising and marketing coordinator for Befriend a Child, said: “Our ghost tours proved to be very popular last year, and I think people were shocked to hear some of the sinister things that took place right here in the city centre.

“The tour is self-guided once again this year so individuals can take part at their leisure over the Halloween weekend.”

Back for a second time, the ghost tours feature stories about the Old Gallows, the ghosts and horrifying crimes of The Green and the tale of the Little Drummer Boy. Those taking part are told to prepare to be “petrified” as they see the city in a new light.

The tour takes around one hour to complete and features seven stops, starting at Castlegate and finishing at His Majesty’s Theatre.

It is not recommended for children 12 and under and may be distressing to elderly individuals with heart conditions, those of a nervous disposition or pregnant women.

Tickets cost £6 per person and can be bought here.