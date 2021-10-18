Police divers resume search to find missing Fraserburgh fisherman Joe Masson

Police divers have resumed the search for missing Fraserburgh fisherman Joe Masson.

The 73-year-old has not been seen since he was spotted at about 1.30pm on Saturday in his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour, east of the Aberdeenshire town.

When he did not return home later that evening, his family reported him missing.

Next stage of search to find Joe Masson

A major search was launched on Sunday to try and locate Mr Masson.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams carried out air, sea and land operations in the hunt while supported by police.

The port was blocked off by officers during the search on Sunday. The operation discovered Mr Masson’s blue craft, the Goodway FR23, upturned.

Today police divers have been seen leaving Cairnbulg Harbour in an attempt to find the popular pensioner.

Police have confirmed the search would resume today at low tide.

However, coastguard and lifeboat crews have been stood down from the search.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area of Cairnbulg Harbour between 10am and 6pm on Saturday to contact them by calling 101.

‘Well-known’ fisherman

Councillor Brian Topping said Mr Masson is a “well-known” fisherman in the “close-knit” community.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. The fact he’s still missing, I think as every hour goes past is more worrying.

“A big thanks to all the folk who have gone out to look for him.”