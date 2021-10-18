New signage to inform drone operators put up at Aberdeen Airport

New signs has been put up around Aberdeen International Airport, informing drone users about the restrictions governing their usage in the area.

The popularity of drones or unmanned aerial systems has increased significantly but these machines pose problems when in the vicinity of an airport or airstrip.

As drone technology advances, the machines are getting smaller and becoming hard to spot by the naked eye and are invisible to radar.

Therefore the public needs to be aware of the regulations that are in place to ensure safety in the skies.

Flights of unmanned aircraft around sites which are designated as ‘protected aerodromes’ including Aberdeen International Airport are restricted.

This makes it illegal to fly a drone of any size within the Flight Restriction Zone (FRZ) without appropriate permission.

Permission can only be obtained by contacting the relevant Air Traffic Control covering the restricted zone.

Sergeant Allan Masson of the Bucksburn and Danestone local policing team has led the installation of several ‘No Drone’ signs at locations around Aberdeen Airport.

This raises awareness to drone pilots and the public that it is illegal to fly a drone in the area.

New signage will inform drone operators so they can be safe and responsible.

Every sign carries a unique location identifier which can be used to report any concerns about drone use in the area to the police.

Sergeant Ewan Mechie of Police Scotland, Border Policing Command based at Aberdeen Airport said: “Anyone using a drone for commercial or leisure purposes needs to be aware of all relevant legislation including the dimensions of Flight Restriction Zones around airports and ensure they abide by all of these.’

“Drones of all sizes pose a massive risk to the safety of all aircraft in flight. If anyone is unsure if they are within a Flight Restriction Zone then my advice would be to stay away from anywhere near an airport.

“What we are after is safe skies while allowing drone users to enjoy their flying.”

Kevin Douglas, operations manager at Aberdeen International Airport added: “We know most drone owners follow the law and thank them for their cooperation.

“However, we do need to remind people that there are restrictions to flying the devices near our airport and the last thing we wish to see is the increase in reckless behaviour.

“The new signage around the airport will help inform drone users so they can be responsible and safe.”