Emergency services at the scene of one-car crash near Fyvie Castle

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a one-car crash on the A947 Oldmeldrum to Turriff road.

Police and ambulance are in attendance of an incident in the area of Inverythan, north of Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Officers were called to a crash involving one vehicle at around 7.20pm.

Two people received medical treatment at the scene, while police were making arrangements to recover the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: “We received a call about an incident on the A947 at Inverythan, north of Fyvie, at around 7.20pm.

“There was one vehicle involved. Ambulance service attended and there were two people treated at the scene.

“Recovery of the vehicle has been arranged. There have been no road closures.”