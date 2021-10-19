Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man to go on trial accused of attacking partner with pole

By Grant McCabe
October 19, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 19, 2021, 5:36 pm
The High Court in Glasgow.
A man is to stand trial accused of leaving his partner permanently hurt after hitting her in the eye with a pole.

Daniel Lawson allegedly carried out the attack at a property in Aberdeen last November 15.

It is claimed the 39-year-old grabbed the woman by the hair and struck her on the head.

The indictment then states Lawson pushed her onto a bed before repeatedly attacking her on the body with a pole and also in the eye.

This is said to be to her severe injury as well as permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Lawson faces a separate charge of earlier assaulting the woman between 2013 and 2015 as well as behaving in a threatening manner towards her.

Lawson’s legal team today pled not guilty on his behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Matthews fixed a trial due to begin next June in Aberdeen.

Lawson, also of Aberdeen, remains on bail.

