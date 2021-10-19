Man to go on trial accused of attacking partner with pole

A man is to stand trial accused of leaving his partner permanently hurt after hitting her in the eye with a pole.

Daniel Lawson allegedly carried out the attack at a property in Aberdeen last November 15.

It is claimed the 39-year-old grabbed the woman by the hair and struck her on the head.

The indictment then states Lawson pushed her onto a bed before repeatedly attacking her on the body with a pole and also in the eye.

This is said to be to her severe injury as well as permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Lawson faces a separate charge of earlier assaulting the woman between 2013 and 2015 as well as behaving in a threatening manner towards her.

Lawson’s legal team today pled not guilty on his behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Matthews fixed a trial due to begin next June in Aberdeen.

Lawson, also of Aberdeen, remains on bail.

