Bar worker admits punching cop after skateboard chase

A skateboarder has admitted attacking a police officer who was attempting to arrest him.

Stefan Spark-Boylan, a bar worker in the city, struck the constable as he was in hot pursuit of the 27-year-old on October 15 last year.

The nasty assault left the officer requiring oxygen and he had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The incident happened as an officer got out of a police van to chase Spark-Boylan, who was on a skateboard, at the junction of Esslemont Avenue and Leadside Road in the Rosemount area of the city.

Spark-Boylan pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to one charge of assaulting the constable by striking him with his elbow and punching him in the face.

And he admitted another charge of resisting arrest by obstructing or hindering two other police officers in their duty by tensing his upper arms and body and refusing to walk towards the police van.

Cop was cradled by colleagues at the scene

A number of police vehicles swooped to the scene in the aftermath of the assault.

Witnesses said the officer, who was clearly in distress, was cradled by colleagues as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

The officer was put on a stretcher by paramedics and given oxygen before being taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Mann deferred sentence on Spark-Boylan, of Bloomfield Road, Aberdeen, in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

Sentence was deferred until December 2021.

