Students ‘feeling unsafe’ amid spate of flashing incidents at Seaton Park

Perverts are preying on first year students with a spate of flashing incidents just weeks after their arrival in Aberdeen.

The students have been left distressed by the behaviour they are being exposed to at Seaton Park, just beside the Hillhead halls of residence.

Details of the incidents emerged during a meeting of Old Aberdeen Community Council last night.

Student Henry Jaspars reported the concerns, pleading with the community group to fight for action.

Henry said: “There are problems regarding people flashing in Seaton Park, and numerous students are feeling unsafe.

“These are first year students coming here for the first time, and I think something needs to be done about that.

“It’s a big concern.”

The majority of the incidents are thought to have taken place “later in the evening”.

But with winter drawing in, the park will frequently be dark as students head home from afternoon lectures.

Seaton Park flashing a long-running problem

Caretaker chairman of the community council, David Craik, said problems at the park stretch back decades.

He added: “It can be a dangerous place, it has been an issue for so many years.”

Member Lekky Shepherd suggested the university should issue guidance on “the safest ways to go back and forth from halls”.

She added that there is very little time difference between walking around Seaton Park, along Don Street, compared to cutting through it.

And Lekky questioned whether more lighting, and CCTV cameras at the gates, could act as a deterrent.

David suggested perpetrators could be put off if they “knew they were being pictured on the way in and out”.

Call police ‘immediately’ if you are targeted

A police spokeswoman said complaints regarding indecent exposure are “taken very seriously”.

She added: “We appreciate the adverse affect this type of behaviour can have on anyone who witnesses it.”

People should call 101 if they have any information on the recent lewd acts, or ring “immediately” if they want to report an ongoing incident.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have always advised the public not to use the park in the dark and this approach has always been backed by the police.

“There are well-lit routes around the park which should be used. We will continue to liaise with police colleagues to see if additional measures are required.”

Plea to avoid Seaton Park at dark

Nick Edwards, head of student support at the university, said: “We would encourage students – and indeed the general public – to avoid accessing the park in the dark and instead make use of the lit walkways around King Street and Don Street.

“Alongside Police Scotland, we continue to raise awareness to our student body of the dangers of walking through the park at night, and reinforce messages throughout the year, and during orientation, about personal safety.

“We encourage all students to make use of our free bus service where they can to get to and from Hillhead and campus, and we have our SafeZone app they can download to directly engage with university security or emergency services if they feel at risk.”

Nick added that reminders about the risks will be issued “throughout the winter and beyond”.

‘Please know that you are not alone’

Victim Support Scotland says indecent exposure incidents “can lead to anxiety, fear and feelings of distrust and violation”.

The charity offers support and information on its free, confidential helpline at 0800 160 1985.

Its website states: “If you or someone you care about has been affected by an indecent exposure incident, please know that you are not alone.

“Whoever you are, whatever the situation and whenever the crime took place, we can help you.”