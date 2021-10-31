Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vamp it up: Don’t get comfortable, it’s party season

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 31, 2021, 6:00 am
Satin Slip Maxi green dress, £95, Cocoove.

Are you sitting comfortably? Well stop that right now if you want the vamp look because tracksuits and slippers it is not.

We’re talking sky high heels and body-conscious clothing, the sort of get up that is only suitable for walking from a lobby to a limo – where once inside you have to lie down along the seat because you can’t bend in the middle.

The other components are heavy black eyeliner, red lippy and a take-no-prisoners attitude – just your basic office party survival kit.

The term has been attributed to a 1935 edition of Vogue which featured Turkish women outlining their eyes with henna, as the ancient Egyptians had done, and indeed the first vamp may have been Cleopatra.

‘Oh the vamp’

But vamp, short for vampire, was in use before that as a now outdated term to describe a femme fatale who bewitches men, relieving them of their dignity and fortune.

Silent movie actress Theda Bara was nicknamed The Vamp after the studios pretended she was the occultist offspring of an Arab sheik when in fact she was a tailor’s daughter from Cincinnati.

Her name was an anagram of “Arab death” and she was typecast as a dangerously seductive woman with an exotic background and a cold heart.

In her films she wore a lot of eyeliner and very revealing costumes before the Hollywood Production Code banned such attire in 1930.

Political correctness dictates that the meaning of the word vamp is not what it was 100 years ago.

In 1922, a woman writing to the Oakland Tribune put it like this: “Oh the vamp, she’s a witch, she’s a terror, she’s a menace. She’s the one who leads our men astray. They are little helpless darlings.”

Vamp it up with our top picks:

Rainbow sparkle dress, £44.99, M&Co.
Camilla cowl satin dress, was £99 now £69, Monsoon.
Black Sequin Dress, £85, River Island.
Spoil Me red beauty gift set with lipstick holder and make-up pouch, £35, Dune London.
Rose Wrap Top Dress, £50, Joe Browns.
Casis red heels, £120, Dune London.
Rosie Exclusively for M&S Bra, £30, Marks and Spencer.
Floral keyhole dress, £39.99, M&Co.
Women’s plum puff shoulder mini dress, £19.99, TK Maxx.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]