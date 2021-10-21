Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MAIB investigators examine creel boat belonging to missing fisherman Joe Masson

By Lauren Taylor
October 21, 2021, 11:44 am Updated: October 21, 2021, 11:59 am
Police inquires are ongoing into the disappearance of Joe Masson.

A team of inspectors are examining the boat belonging to a missing fisherman.

Joe Masson went missing off the coast of Fraserburgh on Saturday, sparking a major air, sea and land search.

His upturned creel boat, the Goodway FR23, was discovered a few hours later.

However, the 73-year-old has not been found.

While police said inquiries are ongoing, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has confirmed they are involved and are examining Mr Masson’s boat.

A spokeswoman for the MAIB said: “Our inspectors are on-site and have begun making inquiries and examining the vessel.”

The MAIB is now carrying out a preliminary examination of Mr Masson’s boat, The Goodway FR23. Picture: Duncan Brown

Major search operation

Mr Masson was last seen in his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour at about 1.30pm on Saturday.

When he did not return home, his family raised the alarm.

The search continued well into Monday, with police divers called in to assist.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews were stood down earlier this week.

Councillor Brian Topping described Mr Masson as a “well-known” fisherman in the “close-knit” community.

