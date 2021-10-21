Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen care manager sent e-mail ordering carers to ‘withhold information’ from family

By David Mackay
October 21, 2021, 6:09 pm Updated: October 21, 2021, 6:28 pm
Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership has been ordered to apologise. Photo: Shutterstock

An Aberdeen care service has been ordered to apologise after sending an “inappropriate email” to the family of someone in supported accommodation.

Siblings of the tenant, who has only been identified as A, wrote to carers with suggestions about their support.

A response from the care manager at Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership was accidentally sent to the family.

And complaints were lodged by the siblings amid concerns the manager appeared to instruct carers to “withhold information” about A’s care.

Failure to respond to complaints

The family of A made suggestions about their care following “incidents” between them and other individuals.

One sibling, identified as B, e-mailed carers to make suggestions, which were responded to by the team.

SPSO found the care manager had instructed carers to withhold details of the tenant’s care. Photo: Shutterstock

The care manager subsequently responded to the carers’ remarks but “accidentally” sent it to B.

An investigation report from the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) reports B considered the care manager’s e-mail to be “instructing” A’s carers to “withhold information”.

A subsequent e-mail from B to complain about the comments was not responded to by either the care manager or anyone else at Aberdeen City HSCP.

Defence of ‘inappropriate’ e-mail’s contents

Another sibling of A, identified as C, then complained to Aberdeen City HSCP about their failure to reply.

In their response, the partnership did not uphold the complaint about the contents of the care manager’s e-mail – but did agree B should have received a response to their concerns.

However, an investigation by SPSO officials has concluded the e-mail was “inappropriate”.

Union Street on the first day of the three-week local lockdown in Aberdeen, in August 2020. The council is still waiting on around £1m to pay them back for business grants they put out in response to the prohibition orders.
The complaint was made on behalf of a resident in supported accommodation in Aberdeen. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

The decision report states: “We took independent advice from a social work adviser.

“We found that the content of the care manager’s email was inappropriate. We considered that the email encouraged A’s carers to reduce the amount of information provided to B, specifically to reduce their feedback about A’s care.

“We also considered that the partnership had failed to adequately investigate B’s and C’s complaint. Therefore, we upheld these complaints.”

Ordered to handover any withheld information

The SPSO has ordered Aberdeen City HSCP to apologise to B and C separately for the “inappropriate” e-mail sent by the care manager.

Officials have also been told to say sorry for providing “inaccurate information” in their previous apology and for suggesting it was B’s and C’s responsibility to ensure they get responses to issues they raise.

The decision report adds: “The partnership should investigate if any information about A that should have been shared with B has been withheld and, if so, share this with B.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City HSCP said: “We have accepted the findings of the SPSO review and will be actioning the recommendations.”

