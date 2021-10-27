Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Top tips to save money on energy bills

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 27, 2021, 11:45 am
A smart thermostat is a great way to control how much energy you’re using.

With wholesale gas prices rising and COP26 in Glasgow about to bring the climate emergency into even sharper focus, now is a good time to look at ways to reduce energy consumption and keep household bills down.

The wholesale price of oil and gas rose by 70% since August and 250% since the beginning of the year, having a direct impact on households.

According to cost-of-living database Numbeo, the average monthly utilities bill for an 85m² flat in Aberdeen is £86.11, but that is set to rise as the UK’s wholesale electricity market has soared to record highs.

Households are facing enormous rises in their energy bills.

Those on standard tariffs, with typical household levels of energy use, will see bills go up by £139 to £1,277 a year, but the more energy a household uses, the higher their bill will be.

Last month Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn called for chancellor Rishi Sunak to use a windfall tax on energy firms to help protect families hit by rising fuel bills.

He said: “People in Aberdeen and across the north-east are facing enormous rises in their energy bills.

“The chancellor must act to support households being whacked by colossal rises in utility bills – if he doesn’t, then he will be dealing with a new winter of discontent and that is something that people in the north-east just simply can’t afford.”

While the politicians argue it out, the penny-pinching professionals at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk are offering advice on how to keep household bills down.

“Saving energy can help you be more energy efficient and considerate of the environment, but it’s also a great way to save money,” a spokesperson said.

“With colder climates on their way, households will be using more energy.”

Switching to energy-saving bulbs is good for your wallet and the planet.

Here are the top tips on cutting utility costs from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk:

Move furniture

Ensure furniture is not covering radiators. A sofa or bulky chair will trap heat, meaning you’re paying for the warmth but not feeling the benefit of it.

Fridge freezers

These hefty white goods can consume up to a third of all the power in your home. Investing in an energy-efficient appliance should lower the cost of running them long term and reduce CO2 emissions. Fridges with energy labels A+++ will consume up to 80% less than a rating D.

TV

Regularly running for hours on standby will waste loads of electricity. Switching the power off at the wall is the best way to avoid this energy-munching mistake. Pick an LED TV over an LCD or plasma screen, as they consume far less energy.

Tumble Dryers

The tumble dryer is notorious for racking up your energy bills. When you do use it, make sure it’s full to maximise efficiency.

Lights

While switching off lights may be the simplest way to save energy, it’s surprising how many of us forget.

Energy-efficient LED light bulbs can be up to 80% more efficient than conventional bulbs.

Desktop computers

Desktop computers are energy-hungry and can cost up to £13 a year to run, compared to the annual £4 used for a laptop. Add a printer and you will be spending even more.

Smart thermostats

A smart thermostat is a great way to control how much energy you’re using through your central heating and they can be set from your phone. Put your heater on a timer so you’re not overspending without realising.

Investing in a more energy-efficient, A-rated condensing boiler could save you up to a huge £300 per year.

Insulating the roof is an investment that could save a fortune in the long run.

Insulation

If you want to stop heat escaping from your home, insulate the roof. It could shave up to £130 off your bills each year and save you a fortune in the long term.

