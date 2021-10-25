Week ahead weather forecast: Sunny spells in Aberdeen with some scattered showers

Here’s a look at the Met Office’s weather forecast for Aberdeen in the coming week.

Throughout the north and north-east it is predicted sunshine for most, however there will be an occasional bout of rain towards the tail-end of the week.

From the end of October into November, the Atlantic system will bring about more wild and windy conditions for those living in the west.

This will be accompanied by heavy rain with very brief periods of dry weather, mainly in southern areas.

Here’s your day-by-day weather forecast for the week ahead:

Aberdeen weather forecast

Monday will be a bright day for those in the east with some showers mainly over Upper Deeside and Moray. Chance of rain <5% with temperatures between 8°C and 12 °C. Humidity between 62% and 83%.

Tuesday will see dark clouds and rain occur through the morning till around late afternoon where it will stay mainly dry for the rest of the day. Chance of rain 90% with temperatures between 6°C and 14°C. Humidity between 83% and 92%.

Wednesday will be dry with some sunshine and scattered showers. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 12°C and 15 °C. Humidity between 83% and 91%.

Thursday will be a mixed day with some scattered showers and windy conditions. Chance of rain 30% with temperatures between 11°C and 13 °C. Humidity between 88% and 94%.

Friday will be dry with sunny spells. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 9°C and 12 °C. Humidity between 81% and 93%.

Saturday will see mainly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Chance of rain 20% with temperatures between 8°C and 11°C. Humidity between 82% and 93%.