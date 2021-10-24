Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 2,200 people turn out for one-off Winter Pride Parade in Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
October 24, 2021, 4:10 pm Updated: October 24, 2021, 4:46 pm

The Winter Pride Parade in Aberdeen brought over 2,200 people out in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

This one-off in-person event, held on Sunday, October 24, was organised to show support for the LGBTQ+ community following a virtual summer pride earlier this year in May.

More than 2,200 joined in with the parade that travelled the length of Union Street in the centre of the Granite City.

People of all ages were showing their pride by carrying rainbow flags and decked out in colourful ensembles.

Officers from Police Scotland were also out showing their pride.

It is the first in-person pride event held in Aberdeen since the summer of 2019 which back then attracted more than 6,000 participants.

‘It’s important that the community knows that there is help out there.’

The next event planned is Grampian Pride 2022, which will hopefully take place in person at the end of May as opposed to online.

It is understood that some Covid measures such as wristbands may be made a requirement for people who wish to attend the in-person events.

Deejay Bullock, CEO of Four Pillars, the parade’s organisers said: “We have has a lot of feedback that people are just happy to be out and part of the community again.

“There was no negativity at all. There was around 2,200 in the parade and there were a few hundred people gathered along Union Street who are out supporting us by waving flags. An amazing atmosphere throughout the day.

“We had a lot of people come to check out our charity engagement area which was set up at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Everybody that was here expressed how good it was to engage with people again.

The charity engagement allowed several organisations to provide information to the public about their services and the support currently out there.

Mr Bullock added: “It’s important that the community knows that there is help out there. Every organisation that engages with us is LGBTQ+ friendly and supports the community the message is the people are not alone.

“Coming out of a pandemic, many people will feel alone and anxious. There has been a lot of self-discovery for many people throughout the last two years so several different support services are needed now.”

Bars such as Cheerz and Siberia in Aberdeen will be open late to accommodate the revellers who are happy to be with others within the community again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]