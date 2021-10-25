Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could scorpion venom protect us from new variants of Covid?

By Ellie Milne
October 25, 2021, 2:33 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 3:13 pm
Dr Wael Houssen from Aberdeen University is leading the project on scorpion venoms alongside Dr Wael Houssen from Suez Canal University.

Scientists are investigating if the sting of a scorpion could protect us from future variants of Covid.

That’s what a group of scientists from Aberdeen University and the Suez Canal University in Egypt are currently exploring – by breaking down the “fascinating cocktail” of venom from the scorpion.

Scorpion venoms have been used in medicine for hundreds of years, as many of the biologically active peptides have strong anti-bacterial and anti-viral activities.

The team from Aberdeen University hope that this could serve as a good starting point to design novel anti-coronavirus drugs.

‘Many more await discovery’

The project is being led by Wael Houssen, senior research fellow at Aberdeen University’s Institute of Medical Sciences, and Mohamed Abdel-Rahman, professor of molecular toxinology and physiology at the Suez Canal University.

Dr Houssen, who is also fellow of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), said: “The study of scorpion venoms as a source of novel drugs is an exciting and productive area worthy of further investigation.

“We have already seen that these venoms contain extremely potent bioactive peptides, and we believe that there are many more await discovery.”

Dr Wael Houssen from Aberdeen University said the research was “exciting and productive”. Supplied by Aberdeen University.

Mr Abdel-Rahman added: “Several scorpion species including the most toxic in the world are widespread in Egypt.

“Their venoms have not yet been fully studied and may represent an unorthodox source of new medicines.”

Scorpions were collected following the relevant protocols and legislations and released into their natural habitats in the Egyptian Desert after milking their venoms.

A venomous gland was taken from each species so its genetic material could be analysed to reveal extensive information about the venom.

This process is very complex and involves many experiments due to the venom containing hundreds of toxins.

Once identified, Dr Houssen will use tailored enzymes in his lab to synthesise the venom into higher quantities and structurally modify it to create drug-like qualities which could be used to treat coronavirus variants.

The study is being supported by the Global Challenges Research Fund.

What animal venoms are used in medicine?

A variety of animal venoms have been used in the world of medicine for centuries, most notably in traditional Chinese treatments.

Researchers from across the world are continuing to research the possibilities of treating cancers, HIV, arthritis and Alzheimer’s in this way.

The jararaca pit viper snake is believed to have saved more human lives than any other animal. One of the most widely prescribed blood pressure medications, captopril, was the first venom-based drug which is based on the snake’s venom.

In fact, many medicines that are readily available from the pharmacy have originated from animals.

Here are just a few:

  • Enexatide is prescribed for type two diabetes and is derived from the saliva of the Gila monster, a species of venomous lizard.
  • Batroxobin is an enzyme extracted from South American pit vipers which has been in treatments for blood conditions.
  • Eptifibatide was modelled on southern pygmy rattlesnake’s venom and has proven successful in preventing heart attacks.
  • Ziconotide is a thousand times more powerful than morphine and is used to treat severe chronic pain. It is derived from the venom of cone snails which they use to kill fish.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]