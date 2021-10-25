Man arrested for ‘threatening’ behaviour in TSB Peterhead By Lauren Taylor October 25, 2021, 4:17 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 4:19 pm Police arrested a man for acting in a threatening manner in a bank in Peterhead. A man has been arrested at a TSB bank in Peterhead for acting in a ‘threatening manner’. Police received reports of a man acting in a threatening behaviour at the bank on Queen Street at around 11.40am on Monday, October 25. A local shop worker said how they saw police activity around the bank. They said: “Around one hour ago, maybe two, there was one car, and two police officers at the door.” A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 20-year-old man has been arrested.” Inquiries are ongoing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up