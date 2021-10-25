Man arrested for ‘threatening’ behaviour in TSB Peterhead

A man has been arrested at a TSB bank in Peterhead for acting in a ‘threatening manner’.

Police received reports of a man acting in a threatening behaviour at the bank on Queen Street at around 11.40am on Monday, October 25.

A local shop worker said how they saw police activity around the bank.

They said: “Around one hour ago, maybe two, there was one car, and two police officers at the door.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 20-year-old man has been arrested.”

Inquiries are ongoing.