New winter festival launched to bring Christmas joy to the north-east

By Denny Andonova
October 25, 2021, 4:48 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Braemar festival will take place on December 10-12.

While getting away to the Alps this winter might still be tricky, a new festival will bring the ultimate Christmas experience to the north-east.

Braemar’s Festival de Noel will launch this winter with a packed programme of events to get people of all ages into the Christmas spirit.

The new festival will take place in the Deeside village on December 10-12 for a weekend of music, food and drink, crafts and fireworks.

It will kick off with a retro Christmas disco and a buffet dinner at the Highland Games Centre on Friday, with a special Celebration of Christmas concert taking place the following day.

A wide range of local produce and seasonal crafts will also be showcased at a Christmas market to offer a “unique” shopping experience without the hassle of the big city.

The weekend of festivities will wrap up with a ribbon on top on Sunday evening with a fireworks display from St Margaret’s at sundown.

St Margaret’s trustee Colin Hunter said the festival will be a great opportunity for people to explore Braemar.

He said: “Braemar’s new Festival de Noël has everything to get you in the Christmas spirit — music, crafts, the best local produce and even the opportunity to let your hair down, with plenty of mulled wine on offer.

“Where better to kick off festive celebrations this winter than among the snow capped peaks of the Cairngorms?

“Why not make a weekend of it — come for the festivities, do your Christmas shopping in Braemar free from the hassle of venturing downtown in December or simply enjoy some Highland hospitality by the fireside after exploring this beautiful corner of Scotland.”

