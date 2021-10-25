Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Councillor quits Aberdeenshire IJB due to concerns she has about future of Banchory hospital

By David Mackay
October 25, 2021, 5:18 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 5:44 pm
Banchory and Mid-Deeside councillor Ann Ross. Photo: DCT Media

A councillor has quit the board of Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership amid concerns she has about the future of services at a Banchory hospital.

Ann Ross served on the integrated joint board, which is a partnership between NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council, for four years.

However, the Conservative councillor for Banchory and Mid-Deeside has now resigned from the committee – arguing staying on the board was “incompatible” with her attempts to represent local views.

What are the Banchory concerns?

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 a decision was taken to temporarily mothball Aboyne Hospital to consolidate staff and services at Glen O’Dee Hospital in Banchory.

Throughout the pandemic, the Banchory hospital has continued to deliver a bed-based service for the area with out-patient services resuming in Aboyne when possible.

In-patient care was then temporarily moved from Banchory to Aboyne earlier this year to allow renovations to take place.

It is now understood a decision will be taken in the coming days about which hospital will be used to make it through the winter.

Banchory High Street.
Banchory High Street. Photo: DCT Media

However, no permanent decision is due to be made about healthcare in Deeside in the coming months with a strategic review commissioned in July and due to continue through next year.

Mrs Ross said: “The IJB has a crucial role in co-ordinating health and social care. That is an arduous responsibility and I am proud to have helped shape policy.

“But there are mounting concerns about what will happen with Banchory’s hospital, which the community are entitled to have heard.

“I felt staying on the board was incompatible with representing their worries.”

Mrs Ross said she also had concerns about deaths in Aberdeenshire care homes during the Covid pandemic and wanted to represent local views at the upcoming public inquiry.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has been contacted to comment.

Mrs Ross has been replaced by East Garioch councillor David Keating as the Conservative representative on the Aberdeenshire IJB.

