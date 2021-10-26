Council planners call time on Banff’s Local Hero pub by backing flats revamp

The north-east could soon lose a “bit of movie history” with council planning chiefs backing proposals to turn Banff’s Local Hero pub into homes.

Famous actors, film critics and concerned residents joined forces to save the Ship Inn when owner George Wood unveiled plans to transform it this summer.

The bar was used for scenes in the fictional Macaskill Arms in director Bill Forsyth’s 1983 masterpiece.

Denis Lawson, who filmed many scenes behind the bar as hotel owner Gordon Urquhart, told us destroying the “lovely pub” to make way for two flats would be “a shame”.

And the UK’s most popular movie critic, Mark Kermode, said entering the building was like “stepping into a movie” when he visited for a TV feature on one of his favourite films.

Protests also came from Banff residents who hoped the pub could perhaps have a new lease of life if passed into community ownership.

Many hail it as a draw for tourists due to its links to Local Hero.

List of concerns swept aside

Despite the protests, Aberdeenshire Council planning bosses are backing the transformation of the listed Deveronside building.

In a report going before the Banff and Buchan area committee next week, they urge councillors to approve Mr Wood’s proposals for the building.

The officers listed the main objections to the plans, which were:

Remaining as a business would make it more likely to attract visitors to the

town and help the local community with regards to jobs.

The listed building has historic importance. Remaining as a public house would retain its heritage for the future.

would retain its heritage for the future.

Concerns over the loss of structures within the building which contribute to its character, such as its "boat-shaped bar".

its character, such as its “boat-shaped bar”.

The suggestion that the pub is a tourist attraction due to being featured in Local Hero.

However, the various council departments with a say on the matter offered only a few caveats on the proposal.

The report appears to quash any hopes that the pub could be saved “due to its cultural heritage”.

The listed building on Deveronisde dates back to the 18th century, and is part of the local conservation area.

Councillors will be urged to grant the application subject to some conditions when they meet on Tuesday, November 2.

What did famous faces have to say about Banff’s Local Hero pub?

While exterior filming for the Local Hero hotel took place in Pennan, the Ship Inn stood in for the venue when interior scenes were shot.

Denis Lawson, who appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy and starred in the BBC’s New Tricks, reflected on his experiences there during an interview with us.

He said: “I remember it being a lovely bar with a nice atmosphere, it would surely be a shame to lose it.

“I would definitely support anyone trying to save the pub, it’s amazing people still feel so strongly about it.”

Radio presenters Simon Mayo and Mark Kermode discussed the closure threat on their podcast.

Mark told listeners that walking into Banff’s Local Hero pub was like “stepping into a movie”.

He said: “I have incredibly fond memories of it, as obviously I love Local Hero.

“It really is a bit of movie history.

“Local Hero – everyone would agree – is one of the classic films of the last 50 years.”

