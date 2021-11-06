‘Gie it laldy’: Aberdeen mum’s Scottish inspired homeware goes global

With “hoose” rules like “take aff yer shoes” and “mind yer manners”, it makes Michelle McIntosh chuckle to know that her Scottish inspired wall prints are hanging up in homes across the world.

Describing herself as an “annoyingly positive person”, the mum-of-two’s happy-go-lucky nature shines through in HFD Interiors, the online home accessory and gift business she singlehandedly set up seven years ago.

From cushions and coasters to prints and positivity cards, Michelle’s creative flair for making beautiful home décor means she now has customers from Aberdeen to Australia and America.

And the inspiration behind her venture is very close to her heart.

“I actually made something for my cousin who at the time was struggling with cancer at the time,” said Michelle, 35.

“It was a little tartan picture and all his friends said they would buy it so that inspired me to do my own thing.”

Fashion design and textile graduate

Creativity is in Michelle’s DNA as after leaving school she went on to Heriot-Watt University to study fashion design and textile before landing a job with Edinburgh Woollen Mill, and later, the Scottish fashion label Ness where she worked as their designer.

Michelle’s life took her in a new direction after the birth of her first child which saw her move back to Aberdeen.

“When I came back home I wasn’t too sure what to do, so I decided to do my own thing and seven years later I’m still doing it,” said Michelle.

Scottish inspired designs

With more than 1,000 followers on Instagram, it’s clear that Michelle’s colourful home décor designs have made their mark in homes far and wide.

“My first designs were based on more Doric designs, more Aberdonian,” said Michelle.

“And as I worked in textiles before, I started off by doing a couple of simple prints like the stag and the thistle.

“I’m influenced by our Scottish heritage and the wildlife so it took off from there.”

Hanging hearts and coasters

Michelle’s way with words made their mark as orders soon stacked up for her coasters, prints and hanging hearts which feature light-hearted Scottish sayings such as “Gie it laldy”, “yer aff yer heid” and “love and respect een an ither”.

“People seem to love the hanging hearts and coasters, honestly, the amount I’ve sold is insane,” said Michelle.

“It’s the same with the “hoose rules” print.

“I’m like who is buying them, surely everyone has one in their house now.

“I guess it’s a handy thing to post overseas as my biggest market abroad is Texas and Australia.”

One of Michelle’s most popular products are the quirky hanging hearts she makes for the home.

“The little hanging hearts, they are the bread and butter of the business, they do so well.

“I started off just doing a few of them but now I have 52 options and I have more waiting to come out for Christmas.

“The coasters are very popular too, mainly with shops.”

Stocking up

Michelle’s designs have proved so popular that they are now stocked in boutiques including Noah Home and Gifts in Glasgow and The Little Thistle Gift Shop in Glenrothes.

“Everything has just grown, it’s great to start going out to trade,” said Michelle.

“Once you start going to trade the staff in the shops start giving you ideas which is great.”

As a naturally positive person, bringing people some joy is the best part of the job for Michelle.

“If you can try and make someone smile then make them smile,” said Michelle.

“I have little packs of cards with positive sayings and I had a customer come back to me to say that she framed them all for her friend and I just thought that was so nice.”

Working mum

Now a busy working mum of two beautiful daughters, Araya, eight, and Elena, six, Michelle has found her own happy place.

“If something goes wrong I’ll be like, oh we’ll figure it out don’t worry, I’m one of those annoying, positive people,” said Michelle.

“My friends would describe me as too kind which is one of my best and worst traits.

“They always say I’m fun and I’m always positive.”

Taking on the world

With her business going so well, Michelle is keen to expand.

“I can’t thank my customers enough,” said Michelle.

“I do notice the same names coming through on orders so they do get little stars next to their name.

“I feel I’m at the stage now that I do need to make it bigger and push the boat further because it can be so much more than it is.

“I definitely think I need to push it so it’s more worldwide.”

To switch off, Michelle loves nothing more than going out for walks in the countryside.

“I’m quite an outdoorsy person and I love walking.

“It gives you ideas especially when you see the animals and the wildlife.”

It appears that her daughters also have her creative genes.

They’re both quite creative which is great so I have their artwork framed in my house.”

You can check HFD Interiors on Etsy or Instagram.