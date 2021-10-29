Dr Arthur Stewart: Aberdeen worship leader and body expert who helped make oil rigs safer dies aged 63

To some it could have seemed like Arthur Stewart was a man of contradictions, juggling both scientific research and a deep Christian faith.

Yet for the Robert Gordon University sports science expert, a knowledge of human physique and loving the outdoors only deepened his belief in God.

So much so that even in times of adversity he and his family still released an album of worship songs called Broken and Blessed.

A further track called Gracecatcher – written during his illness – was released just days after his Arthur’s death.

Today we remember the life of a man who advised Olympic officials and helped make oil rigs and helicopters safer.

Belvidere Street

Arthur Stewart was born on August 27, 1958.

He and older brother Tony were raised in Aberdeen’s Belvidere Street.

He attended Aberdeen Grammar from primary age.

His teacher mum, Annette, and Grampian’s Chief Pharmaceutical Officer dad Kenneth, supported Arthur’s love of sports.

He especially loved being outdoors with the school’s hill-walking club.

And Arthur’s first degree was in Geology hoping for an excuse to head to the hills.

A life of study

His second degree was in outdoor education from the University of Calgary in Canada.

During his time in North America he developed a love of cross country skiing before coming back to Scotland.

This time to Edinburgh, he worked in the field of fitness and sport at the university.

Next came a Masters in philosophy before he began a PhD in the body composition of athletes.

Love through Lionel Richie

In 1994 during his time in Edinburgh, Arthur met Ann, also studying there.

The diabetes expert had been invited to a mutual friend’s musical soiree in Glasgow.

Ann played classical violin by Beethoven – but Arthur had something different in mind.

“He was a friend of Rob, and I was a friend of his partner Mel.

“It was this very nice, very sophisticated night and so we joked that it was just as well Arthur waited to the end.

“Because his contribution was Easy Like Sunday Morning by Lionel Richie!”

They began going on hill walks together before eventually tying the knot on December 30, 1996 at Ps and Gs church, Edinburgh.

Finding Faith

Arthur attended the Baptist church as a child.

But in later years was drawn to the spiritual nature of creation and in Canada the spirituality of indigenous people.

He was fascinated by how they related to the planet around them.

He went on to consider whether science and Christianity could be compatible.

“Arthur attended a session at the Cafe Royal in Edinburgh on God and science.

“He then joined several groups – one called Agnostics Anonymous, another called Answering Agnostics,

“He just came to this realisation that it was actually harder to leave God out of the equation than it is to see God as part of its wonder.

“This then led to a more profound Christian faith in Jesus.

“Which continually inspired and held him right through his illness,” added Ann.

Back to Aberdeen

In 1998 Ann got a consultant job in Aberdeen.

Arthur began working in research for Aberdeen University before moving on to Robert Gordon.

He finished his PHD and they set up home in Westhill.

They became members of Westhill Community Church, where they led worship.

And in 2001 the couple celebrated the birth of their first daughter, Amy, now studying music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

Then in 2004, Jenna – now BBC Young Composer of the Year – was born.

As a family they’ve produced multiple albums.

Arthur describes the latest one – Broken and Blessed – in a video on his social media channel.

It was produced in the wake of his mum’s death.

And his most recent single, Gracecatcher, released three days after his death, was written while he was ill.

“These things took us closer to God, not away from Him and Arthur wanted to share that with others.”

International Olympic Committee

Through the work Arthur did looking at body composition he was approached by the International Olympic Committee.

There were concerns that extreme dieting and eating disorders had significant health risks and affected performance.

“Arthur was asked to join an advisory group looking at appropriate diet, training and optimum body sizing.

“This then led to more work looking at body composition in terms of safety.”

Through his work with 3-D scanning Arthur devised protocol for measuring the size of offshore workers.

His research specifically looked at escaping safely from rigs and helicopters.

Ann said: “Much of this is still used today and continues to be incredibly important.

“The safety hatches and escape routes on so many things were devised when bodies were much smaller.”

This work extended to advising English Hertitage and Historic Scotland.

Arthur would advise on on escape routes from ancient buildings like Edinburgh Castle should rapid evacuation be required.

And he even provided help in Italy regarding safe exits of tourists around historic monuments.

Recent work

Arthur became a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors.

And he was only one of 15 Criterion Anthropometrists worldwide.

Continued collaboration with RGU and other universities across the world took place.

And he lectured within health sciences and other health-related disciplines until his retirement last year.

Arthur had planned to use this time to further his love of the outdoors, exercise, bushcraft and had even taken up wood carving.

One last walk together

At the beginning of 2021 Arthur was exploring much of Aberdeenshire on cross country skis.

He was also regularly cycling 60km until becoming ill in April.

Tests brought a diagnosis of ‘cancer of unknown primary’ which wasn’t curable.

The ‘bolt from the blue’ saw Arthur undergo various treatments to try and control the disease but these were unsuccessful.

In his final days he was moved to Roxburghe House where his room had patio doors and overlooked outdoor space.

“The day before he died he asked for a wheelchair and we were able to go outside, on a beautiful Autumn day. I think we were both aware that it would be our last walk together.”

Peace like never before

Then on October 15, surrounded by Ann, his girls and his brother, Arthur passed away.

Their friend and retired minister, Rev Ian Ferguson, had been with them and the family sang and played worship songs together.

“I’ve never felt the peace and presence of Jesus like it,” said Ann. “It was just like one of his songs, God is in the Room spoke of.

“We are devastated but we know he’s now in a much better place.

“I’m so sad that we never made it to our Silver Wedding Anniversary but I’m incredibly grateful for the life we shared.”

Arthur’s funeral took place on Tuesday, October 26 at Westhill Community Church.

