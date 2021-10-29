Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Top of the class: Aberdeenshire mum graduates with HND in mechanical engineering

By Denny Andonova
October 29, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 29, 2021, 6:14 pm
Meghan McKay has graduated top of her class.

An Aberdeenshire mum is celebrating her achievements after coming top of the class with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Meghan McKay from Fraserburgh first started her HND at North East Scotland College (Nescol) back in 2017 as part of her apprenticeship with international engineering company Score Group.

After receiving the news she was expecting her daughter Mila towards the end of her first year, the 24-year-old decided to put her studies on hold and devote herself to motherhood.

However, this was not the end of her journey at Nescol.

Inspired by her now three-year-old daughter, Ms McKay picked her notebooks back up to achieve her HND when she was put on furlough at the start of the pandemic.

She said: “Having Mila was life-changing for me and she inspired me to return to college to finish my studies before I complete my six year apprenticeship later this year.”

‘The busiest year of my life’

With the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic, Ms McKay’s return to college was different from when she first embarked on this journey four years ago.

With much of the teaching and studying taking place online, she had to adapt and find her way through the twists and turns of “the busiest year of her life”.

“From juggling working full-time, being at college and still having quality time with Mila, it was challenging at times,” she added.

“Despite how hectic it was it made the experience even more worthwhile for me and the whole process was highly rewarding.

“It took a lot of hard work but with the support of my family, employer and my college lecturers I completed my graded unit with an A this year and successfully completed my HND.”

Ms McKay, who is graduating today, will be watching the virtual ceremony with her husband, daughter and extended family and looks forward to raising a glass to her accomplishments.

