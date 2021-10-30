Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It needs a bit of magic’: City residents react to Aberdeen market plans

By Jamie Hall
October 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen City Council has lodged plans for a new market.

Residents say the revamped Aberdeen market could bring some “magic” back to the city centre, as young and old alike praised the plans.

The latest artists’ impressions of the development on the site of BHS and the existing building on Market Street were published by Aberdeen City Council on Thursday.

Council officials have submitted a formal planning application for the development, providing the first definitive view of what it could look like if it goes ahead.

Now the Aberdeen public have had their say on the £75 million proposals.

Aberdeen market will bring ‘magic’ to city

Donna Dyball, from Cove, said she was impressed by the plans and said it could bring “a bit of magic” back to the city centre.

Donna Dyball said the market would ‘bring a bit of magic’ to the city.

“The city needs life breathed back into it. If that happens I think it will encourage people to come back into the city,” the former nurse said.

“It needs a bit of magic. Hopefully if a bit of effort goes into this it will bring a bit of the city’s spirit back.”

17-year-old Callum Methven, from Sheddocksley, said he hoped the new market would bring “something different” to the city centre.

“It would be good to have a building that’s a bit different from all the rest,” he said.

“I think it’s something which would definitely help the city.”

His friend Ritchie Donoghue, 17, said he was “excited” by the new plans.

“Anything new and different like this will be really good,” he added.

Maureen Malone from Seaton said the market plans would be good for young people in the city.

“It’s really exciting,” the 78-year-old said.

“Something like this will be great for young people and young families.

“The city is for the young and there should be things like this happening for them.”

The market plans ass seen from the air.

Market ‘can shape city’s future’

Confidential documents seen by Aberdeen Journals priced the construction at around £46.5m.

But the whole scheme is estimated to cost just short of £75m, including the purchase of the two existing buildings and a number of other surrounding properties.

While deals for BHS and the indoor market have already gone through, Town House officials are still understood to be working on buying up flats above.

How the interior of the market could look.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the UK Government would provide £20m towards the project in the budget earlier this week.

Halliday Fraser Munro, hired by the council to get the plans approved, describe the proposed development a flexible market and leisure space with a “destination food and drink offering”.

Council finance convener Ryan Houghton said: “The new market has the potential to reshape the future of the city centre.

“The £20m award from the UK Government shows that others see the potential this investment can have to unlocking the city centres future as part of the £150m commitment to the regeneration of the city centre.”

