‘A true piece of rum history’: Scotland’s first rum distillery makes debut at auction with rare collection

Scotland’s first rum distillery is making its auction debut with a rare cask-aged collection.

Jim Ewen, originally from Dufftown, launched Dark Matter Distillers in 2015 with hopes of creating “an entirely new export market” for the country.

He stepped away from tradition by creating a rum distillery in Scotland and is continuing this trend by partnering with Rum Auctioneer.

The managing director said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring a truly unique offering to auction and take another step forward in our continual growth as a rum producer.

“Bottles 01 – 09, from Cask 001, represent a wonderful opportunity for collectors, but also announce that we’re here for the long term; committed to the highest standards of rum distilling.”

Inspired by the world of science

Inspired by science, the nine bottles to be auctioned have been curated into a single collection – The Physicist Series.

Each is named after a renowned name from the world of science, including Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton and Marie Curie.

Mr Ewen added: “With our ethos embedded in knowledge and science, it was only natural for this first-of-its-kind collection to celebrate the imagination and insights of some of the most influential scientific minds who have shaped our understanding of the universe.”

The Banchory-based distillery filled Cask 001 when it initially launched on August 28, 2015. The rum was filled into a virgin American oak barrel at 63.5% ABV.

Six years later, the undiluted cask strength is 66.3% having intensified during maturation – an unusual phenomenon created under specific warehouse conditions.

The bottles are filled “pure and unadulterated” with no filtering, dilution, additives, sugar or colourings.

A spotlight on Scottish rum

Head of auction content, Joe Wilson, said it was rare for Rum Auctioneer to feature products that originate in Scotland.

The Perth-based auctioneers was launched in 2019 and is the first online platform dedicated to the buying and selling of rum at auction.

He said: “The majority of rum that is featured on our platform originates from traditional rum-producing countries such as those in the Caribbean.

“It’s therefore a pleasure and unique opportunity for us to be able to put a spotlight on rum produced right here in Scotland.

“Having followed their story and unique production processes over the last six years, we are particularly excited to now offer Dark Matter Distiller’s inaugural cask aged rum at auction.

“Drawn from Scotland’s very first rum cask, the Physicist Series offers a true piece of rum history for any avid enthusiast or collector.”

The auction will run between Friday, November 5, and Monday, November 15.