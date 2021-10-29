Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east engineer scoops award for ‘outstanding’ performance during studies

By Denny Andonova
October 29, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 29, 2021, 5:02 pm
Ryan Taylor graduated with an HND in mechanical engineering on Friday.

A north-east graduate has scooped a sponsored award for his efforts, dedication and “outstanding” performance.

When Ryan Taylor from Crimond left school he went straight into an apprenticeship with Score Group, where he gained his HNC in mechanical engineering.

After working for more than 12 years in the oil and gas sector – in the company and later as self-employed – Mr Taylor decided to put yet another difficult task before himself and return to college.

Going up the ladder and becoming a project supervisor for National Grid at St Fergus inspired the graduate to get his head back in the books and pursue an HND in mechanical engineering at North East Scotland College (Nescol).

Mr Taylor said: “It wasn’t a requirement of the job or anything – I just thought it would be beneficial as many of the subjects were relevant to my role.

“When the company became aware of my plans they offered to sponsor me, which was great, and I managed to study on a part- time basis over two years.

“My family were really supportive as it was quite challenging going back to college after a 12 year gap and I was also working shifts. It required a lot of dedication and commitment, but I got there.”

Mr Taylor’s efforts and dedication were recognised both within his studies and work with the Score sponsored award for outstanding student and a promotion to the role of site controller.

He was presented with the accolade at his online graduation ceremony today alongside three of his fellow graduates – Ross Fraser from Aberdeen, Sean Thomson from Fraserburgh and Ellie McNeill from Mintlaw.

