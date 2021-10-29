Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans lodged to move Dyce post office to new premises

By Denny Andonova
October 29, 2021, 9:19 pm Updated: October 29, 2021, 9:20 pm
A proposal has been lodged to move the current Dyce post office to new premises.

An Aberdeen post office service could soon be relocated to brand new premises to offer “significantly” longer opening hours for customers.

The company is proposing to move its branch in Dyce to the former Clydesdale Bank building as part of the ongoing modernisation of their local network.

Under the proposal, the currently empty space on Victoria Street will be fully refurbished and converted into a Premier Store and a post office.

It would be a local style branch with two open-plan counters alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

If the move is approved, the new branch will be open from Monday to Sunday from 6am-10pm – offering customers an additional 66 hours of service.

Residents are now asked to share their views at an online consultation which will be open until December 10.

Anyone who wants to submit a comment can do so on Post Office’s website using the branch code 122801.

