Plans lodged to move Dyce post office to new premises

An Aberdeen post office service could soon be relocated to brand new premises to offer “significantly” longer opening hours for customers.

The company is proposing to move its branch in Dyce to the former Clydesdale Bank building as part of the ongoing modernisation of their local network.

Under the proposal, the currently empty space on Victoria Street will be fully refurbished and converted into a Premier Store and a post office.

It would be a local style branch with two open-plan counters alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

If the move is approved, the new branch will be open from Monday to Sunday from 6am-10pm – offering customers an additional 66 hours of service.

Residents are now asked to share their views at an online consultation which will be open until December 10.

Anyone who wants to submit a comment can do so on Post Office’s website using the branch code 122801.