News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Yellow weather warning issued for north-east as wet weather continues

By Lauren Robertson
October 30, 2021, 12:36 pm
Rain in Stonehaven this week. Picture by Kath Flannery.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the north-east ahead of Sunday as the wet weather that has been plaguing the country continues.

Heavy rain is forecast in the Aberdeen area on Sunday October 31.

It is due to start raining in the later hours of the morning and continue into the night.

The heaviest rain is forecast between 11am and 6pm, along with strong winds.

Following the forecast of heavy rain, combined with the rain that has already fallen this week, Sepa has also issued a flood alert for the area. 

How will the area be affected?

The Met Office has advised that travel times may be impacted by the weather, so it is essential to consider this and plan ahead for any necessary journeys.

Spray and some flooding on roads is likely, which could also impact bus routes.

Businesses and properties could also be at risk of flooding, so the Met Office has suggested preparing for this possibility.

The north-east isn’t the only area that has been hit by bad weather this week. 

There are currently 12 flood warnings in place across Scotland, and the heavy rainfall is due to continue into next week.

