Northern lights could light up north and north-east skies due to sun’s solar flare

People looking to the skies tonight may be in for a Halloween treat as NASA announces an increased chance of glimpsing the Northern Lights.

Stargazers from across the north and north-east have a good chance of witnessing the spectacular natural phenomenon, according to the Met Office.

Also known as the Aurora Borealis, if weather conditions permit, they will be on display later tonight and into Sunday morning.

According to NASA, there’s a higher than normal chance of seeing the spectacle following the solar flare emitted by the sun on October 28.

The Met Office has said the flare may allow the Northern Lights to be visible in lower altitude regions.

An impressive looking X-class flare (X1) has just been emitted from the sun. Early indications are that an associated CME is likely. Our forecasters will analyse satellite imagery when it is available to confirm this, and whether there will be an impact at Earth. #spaceweather pic.twitter.com/GcOyNfI7j1 — Met Office Space (@MetOfficeSpace) October 28, 2021

Those further north will have the greatest chance at seeing the spectacle.

Space Weather

The northern lights due to solar activity and collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

In order to catch a glimpse of them, stargazers need a mixture of good luck and equipment.

When it comes to the weather, the best conditions to view the lights are when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds.

Ideally, the lights will be best viewed in remote areas, facing the northern horizon – with north-facing coasts produce some of the best viewing locations.

The Met Office have also suggested the use of camera equipment as it can be difficult for the naked eye to see the phenomenon clearly.

Making use of photography equipment can make it much brighter than it would be to the naked eye.

Incredible spectacle

The Met Office has said in a statement: “Sightings of Aurora seem likely along the northern horizon (cloud permitting) across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Northern England.

“There is a slight chance of aurora visible as far south as North Wales, Midlands and Norfolk if looking at the extreme northern horizon low down.”