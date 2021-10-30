Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater self isolating after positive Covid test

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Green has received a positive Covid test just a few short hours before COP 26 proceedings start.

Her positive test result means she will be forced to miss COP26 events when the UN climate summit starts tomorrow.

The MSP for the Lothian region has confirmed that she will be self-isolating in line with NHS Scotland guidelines.

Ms Slater, who is the Scottish Government’s minister for green skills, the circular economy and biodiversity, took to Twitter to say she was only experiencing “cold-like symptoms.”

I had a positive Covid-19 test result. I feel very relieved to be double vaccinated and have only cold-like symptoms. I will be self-isolating following NHS advice. — Lorna Slater (@lornaslater) October 30, 2021

Both Ms Slater and her Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie had planned to join protests at COP26.

Thousands of delegates, including world leaders, are expected to attend the event that will run until November 12.