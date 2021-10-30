Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater self isolating after positive Covid test

By Daniel Boal
October 30, 2021, 4:10 pm
Greens co-leader Lorna Slater.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Green has received a positive Covid test just a few short hours before COP 26 proceedings start.

Her positive test result means she will be forced to miss COP26 events when the UN climate summit starts tomorrow.

The MSP for the Lothian region has confirmed that she will be self-isolating in line with NHS Scotland guidelines.

Ms Slater, who is the Scottish Government’s minister for green skills, the circular economy and biodiversity, took to Twitter to say she was only experiencing “cold-like symptoms.”

Both Ms Slater and her Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie had planned to join protests at COP26.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater

Thousands of delegates, including world leaders, are expected to attend the event that will run until November 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal