Haunted houses and spooky skeletons: The north-east is ready for fun, fundraising and creepy displays

Halloween displays have swept the north-east and they are back and bigger than ever.

Last year due to the pandemic, many of the displays were relegated to drive-by experiences or socially distanced sweet handoffs.

This year, however, residents across the Granite City and Aberdeenshire are making up for the lost time.

One house in Aberdeen that is sure to leave visitors with a few scares and laughs is on Albury Place.

Nick and Amy Jackson have kitted their house out in a host of haunting decorations.

From an 8ft tall jack o’lantern monster to a mummy which is a body cast from Mrs Jackson’s son, before she filled it with newspaper and wrapped it with cheesecloth, the house will also play spooky tunes and emit sweeping smoke.

Touch of home

Owing to her American roots, Mrs Jackson has always had a special place in her heart for Halloween and every year their display grows.

This year however is extra special for the couple, as they are putting it up in the name of Maggie’s Cancer support.

Both enrolling as volunteers at the charity after their best friend Iain Light died from cancer, the pair are hoping to raise funds and have fun at their house this weekend.

Mr Jackson who has volunteered with the charity for the past two years said: “I just felt so helpless and wanted to do something.

“As a last year we decided last minute to stick a bucket outside for donations and we raised nearly £200.

“This year we’ve made the display bigger and hope we can do even better.”

Trick or Treat hotspot

The house has become such a trick or treating hotspot for local children that the couple ran out of sweet treats before Halloween even began.

While many of the additions such as spooky music and smoke are hoped to be creepy, they have also included a few humourous distractions.

Mr Jackson added: “I had to go out to Tesco and get more sweets because children have already been.

“It has taken us a good few weeks to set up as most of the stuff minus the smoke machine has been homemade.”

A whole family affair

In Aboyne, meanwhile, 53-year-old joiner Eddie Coutts has spent months adding to his already impressive display.

Building a log cabin from scratch as well as adding to a carefully crafted wooden ship, he will be joined by his wife, daughter and her boyfriend in dishing out sweets and scares.

He said: “We’ve been doing this for a couple of years now and it is always very popular, last year we had to limit it to drive-by visits but it’s good to get people back.

“I have added a number of props to the boat, as well as building a log cabin and a full-sized coffin.

“My wife will be dressing up in the boat and my daughter and her boyfriend are also joining in – if anyone else wants to they are more than welcome.

“It has got so big now that I need a day off from work in order to set it all up.”

A werewolf and smoke will also be joining the frighteningly-festooned garden at Craigferrar Way.

Children’s trail

In Aberdeen, the Community cleanUp team have been working to prepare for children’s trail.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/communitycleanupuk/posts/4800833429948721/

Supported by donations they have managed to put on a free sweet trail for children to follow.