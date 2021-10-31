Heavy rain sweeps across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire amidst weather warning

Heavy rain has brought disruption to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire roads as bad weather sweeps across the region.

Met Office experts issued an updated weather warning on Sunday morning amidst worsening forecasts.

Residents in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were initially warned to expect bad weather between 10am and 7pm on Sunday.

However, that was later expanded to include Moray as well as Inverness, Nairn and Aviemore with the time period extended to midnight.

And residents in the Western Isles have been warned to brace for bad weather until 3pm on Monday.

Where and when will worst of weather be?

The heaviest rain was expected to sweep across eastern areas between 2pm and 4pm today.

However, disruption on roads approaching Aberdeen from the south has been reported by drivers at 5pm.

Aberdeen and surrounding communities were forecast to get some of the heaviest rain.

PSA to anyone traveling between #Stonehaven and #Aberdeen. Road northbound near the speed camera is horrific, basically a lake, cars creeping through with hazard lights on. Stretch between Portlethen and Aberdeen is about as bad as it gets too #A90 #A92 pic.twitter.com/kNgDDhvDpT — Callum Main (@EECallum) October 31, 2021

However, communities in the south of Aberdeenshire as well as near Braemar were also due to experience particularly heavy rain.

Residents in Braemar have also reported extensive flooding in Glenshee with damage reported to the Bridge of Cally near Blairgowrie.

The band of rain is expected to ease as it heads further north with rain due to continue near Inverness, Nairn and Forres into the evening.

A separate band of rain has led to the weather warning in the Western Isles, which is in place from 3pm on Sunday until 12noon on Monday.

A deep Atlantic area of low pressure is bringing a period of bad weather across the UK with the south of England and west coast of Wales experiencing the worst of it with damaging winds and heavy rain.

Is more rain expected?

Amber flood alerts have been issued by Sepa for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray throughout Sunday.

The environment agency has warned that heavy rain could lead to flooding from surface water and from rivers.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists throughout Sunday afternoon – as well as the risk of some road closures due to localised flooding.

Light rain is expected to continue into Monday morning in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire before drying up in the afternoon.

However, light rain is expected to continue through Monday in Moray as well as in Inverness, Fort William, the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney.