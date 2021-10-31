Heavy rain and flooding wreaks havoc across the north-east causing tailbacks and road closures

Torrential rain throughout the day has caused a number of roads across the north-east to flood, forcing closures.

Due to the horrendous weather conditions, the Ellon Road between the old AECC and Murcar Roundabout has been closed in both directions.

Announced on social media by Aberdeen City Council they have apologised for “any inconvenience” the closure may cause.

Posts on social media have suggested that tailbacks in the area are significant and vehicles are attempting to turn around.

#A92 (NON-TRUNK) – Ellon Road UPDATE – The A92 Ellon Road as per attached tweet, is now ⛔️ CLOSED ⛔️ NORTHBOUND due to severe flooding. An alternative route is available via the Denmore Industrial Estate. @trafficscotland@originalfm@NorthEPolice@AberdeenCC https://t.co/Z9WjlGYkRg — Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) October 31, 2021

Diversions along the stretch have been implemented via the Denmore industrial estate.

*** TRAFFIC UPDATE *** Due to heavy rain, Ellon Rosd between the old AECC and Murcar Roundabout is closed in both directions. Apologies for any inconvenience. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) October 31, 2021

Flooding has also been reported in other areas of the city with the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road suffering as well.

Huge pools of water could be seen at the Bridge of Dee roundabout as cars tried to make their way around.

The Met Office had predicted that heavy rain could sweep the entire of the north-east.

Accumulations of 15 to 30 mm of rain were expected, with 40 to 50 mm possible over the southern Cairngorms.

Some roads closed as a precaution

Following flood warnings from SEPA, the B977 from Kintore to Hatton of Fintray is being closed as a precautionary measure.

River Don, Kintore – after flood warnings from SEPA the B977 from Kintore to Hatton of Fintray is being closed this evening as a precautionary measure. — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) October 31, 2021

Elsewhere it has been reported that there has been extensive flooding on the A93 Perth to Aberdeen road at Glenshee.

Cop26 travel plans derailed

Horrendous weather has also caused chaos for people attempting to travel from London to Glasgow on trains for climate change conference Cop26.

A tree is reported to have fallen onto overhead power lines in the Milton Keynes area – making it impossible for services to get past.

The disruption has caused chaos at London Euston station, which is packed with people attempting to travel north to Scotland for Cop26.