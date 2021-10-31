Police close off Stonehaven street due to ongoing incident By Daniel Boal October 31, 2021, 8:58 pm Updated: October 31, 2021, 9:04 pm Police have closed off Market Square in Stonehaven Officers have closed off a street in the centre of Stonehaven due to an ongoing incident. A cordon has been set along Market Square between junctions at Barclay Street and Allardice Street. Two police vans are currently in attendance as is an ambulance crew. It is understood that a woman is receiving medical attention at the scene and that police officers have been asked to assist. More to follow as it comes. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up