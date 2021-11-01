Here’s a look at the Met Office’s Aberdeenshire weather forecast for the coming week.

With ever more frequent weather warnings for wind and rain and weather changing for the worse across the planet, it’s important to stay in the know when it comes to the weather forecast.

Although the forecast for the north-east is notoriously hard to predict, we’ve compiled a handy day-by-day Aberdeenshire weather report to give you an idea about the weather prospects for the week ahead.

This week the Met Office has forecasted a “rather cloudy with frequent showers” week for the Grampian region.

The week will begin with showers through the morning and afternoon of Monday, which could perhaps merge to longer periods of rain at times – mainly across the western parts of the north-east.

With minimum temperature of 4°C tonight, northwest winds will hold bulk of the showers across Moray, western Aberdeenshire, while the best the shelter appears around Deeside and along the east coast to the south of Aberdeen.

The weather is expected to improve towards Wednesday with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers, which will be focused mainly across the north.

Some parts in the east and south will stay dry with brightness increasing through the afternoon and temperatures reaching 10°C.

Here’s your day-by-day Aberdeenshire weather forecast for the week ahead:

Stonehaven weather forecast

Monday will be a cloudy day with chance of rain remaining low at 10%. Temperatures between 7°C and 10°C. Humidity between 72% and 92%.

Tuesday will remain cloudy although some sunny spells are expected early in the afternoon at around 2pm. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 7°C and 10°C. Humidity between 76% and 86%.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny between 9am and 3pm, however, some light rain is expected in the morning. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 6°C and 8°C. Humidity between 78% and 87%.

Thursday will be dry and cloudy. Chance of rain less than 5% with temperatures between 5°C and 7 °C. Humidity between 71% and 83%.

Friday will be dry and cloudy once again. Chance of rain mainly less than 5% with temperatures between 6°C and 11°C. Humidity between 78% and 85%.

Saturday will be cloudy and dry throughout the day. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 9°C and 11°C. Humidity between 80% and 89%.

Fraserburgh weather forecast

Monday will be cloudy with light rain and showers expected throughout the day. Chance of rain between 10% and 50% with temperatures between 7°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 88% and 91%.

Tuesday will have heavy rain in the morning, however, the weather is expected to dry out later in the afternoon. Chance of rain between 10% and 50% with temperatures between 8°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 79% and 87%.

Wednesday will be a dry day with sunny spell around noon. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures of 7°C and 8°C. Humidity between 79% and 86%.

Thursday will be cloudy and dry. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures of 7°C and 8°C. Humidity between 71% and 79%.

Friday will remain cloudy with chance of rain 10%. Temperatures between 7°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 80% and 84%.

Saturday will be cloudy and dry. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 8°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 79% and 88%.

Ballater weather forecast

Monday will be cloudy and remain dry for most parts of the afternoon. Chance of rain between 10% and 50% with temperatures between 7°C and 8 °C. Humidity between 81% and 87%.

Tuesday will be cloudy and dry with chance of rain 10% and temperatures between 6°C and 8°C. Humidity between 83% and 87%.

Wednesday will have frequent light showers throughout the day with temperatures of maximum 7°C. Chance of rain will swift between 10% and 60% with rain expected mainly in early in the morning at around 6am. Humidity between 80% and 91%.

Thursday will start with 50% chance of rain just after midnight, however, will remain dry throughout the day. Chance of rain past 6am will remain steady at 10% with temperatures between 3°C and 6°C. Humidity between 71% and 86%.

Friday will remain cloudy and dry with some sunny spells at around 9am. Chance of rain will be mainly less than 5%. Temperatures between 5°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 79% and 88%.

Saturday will be cloudy and dry with a cloud overcast for most of the day. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures of 8°C and 9°C. Humidity between 82% and 88%.