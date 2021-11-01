Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Week ahead Aberdeenshire weather forecast

By Denny Andonova
November 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
Surface water on the A90 Southbound near Stonehaven.
Here’s a look at the Met Office’s Aberdeenshire weather forecast for the coming week.

With ever more frequent weather warnings for wind and rain and weather changing for the worse across the planet, it’s important to stay in the know when it comes to the weather forecast.

Although the forecast for the north-east is notoriously hard to predict, we’ve compiled a handy day-by-day Aberdeenshire weather report to give you an idea about the weather prospects for the week ahead.

This week the Met Office has forecasted a “rather cloudy with frequent showers” week for the Grampian region.

The week will begin with showers through the morning and afternoon of Monday, which could perhaps merge to longer periods of rain at times – mainly across the western parts of the north-east.

With minimum temperature of 4°C tonight, northwest winds will hold bulk of the showers across Moray, western Aberdeenshire, while the best the shelter appears around Deeside and along the east coast to the south of Aberdeen.

The weather is expected to improve towards Wednesday with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers, which will be focused mainly across the north.

Some parts in the east and south will stay dry with brightness increasing through the afternoon and temperatures reaching 10°C.

Here’s your day-by-day Aberdeenshire weather forecast for the week ahead:

People walking with umbrellas up on an Aberdeenshire promenade
Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Stonehaven weather forecast

Monday will be a cloudy day with chance of rain remaining low at 10%. Temperatures between 7°C and 10°C. Humidity between 72% and 92%.

Tuesday will remain cloudy although some sunny spells are expected early in the afternoon at around 2pm. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 7°C and 10°C. Humidity between 76% and 86%.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny between 9am and 3pm, however, some light rain is expected in the morning. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 6°C and 8°C. Humidity between 78% and 87%.

Aberdeenshire weather looking wet and wild as cars drive through large puddles
Some showers are forecasted for Stonehaven this week. Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Thursday will be dry and cloudy. Chance of rain less than 5% with temperatures between 5°C and 7 °C. Humidity between 71% and 83%.

Friday will be dry and cloudy once again. Chance of rain mainly less than 5% with temperatures between 6°C and 11°C. Humidity between 78% and 85%.

Saturday will be cloudy and dry throughout the day. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 9°C and 11°C. Humidity between 80% and 89%.

Fraserburgh weather forecast

Monday will be cloudy with light rain and showers expected throughout the day. Chance of rain between 10% and 50% with temperatures between 7°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 88% and 91%.

Tuesday will have heavy rain in the morning, however, the weather is expected to dry out later in the afternoon. Chance of rain between 10% and 50% with temperatures between 8°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 79% and 87%.

Wednesday will be a dry day with sunny spell around noon. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures of 7°C and 8°C. Humidity between 79% and 86%.

Dark clouds gather from the coast off Fraserburgh
Thursday will be cloudy and dry. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures of 7°C and 8°C. Humidity between 71% and 79%.

Friday will remain cloudy with chance of rain 10%. Temperatures between 7°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 80% and 84%.

Saturday will be cloudy and dry. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 8°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 79% and 88%.

Ballater weather forecast

Monday will be cloudy and remain dry for most parts of the afternoon. Chance of rain between 10% and 50% with temperatures between 7°C and 8 °C. Humidity between 81% and 87%.

Tuesday will be cloudy and dry with chance of rain 10% and temperatures between 6°C and 8°C. Humidity between 83% and 87%.

Wednesday will have frequent light showers throughout the day with temperatures of maximum 7°C. Chance of rain will swift between 10% and 60% with rain expected mainly in early in the morning at around 6am. Humidity between 80% and 91%.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Thursday will start with 50% chance of rain just after midnight, however, will remain dry throughout the day. Chance of rain past 6am will remain steady at 10% with temperatures between 3°C and 6°C. Humidity between 71% and 86%.

Friday will remain cloudy and dry with some sunny spells at around 9am. Chance of rain will be mainly less than 5%. Temperatures between 5°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 79% and 88%.

Saturday will be cloudy and dry with a cloud overcast for most of the day. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures of 8°C and 9°C. Humidity between 82% and 88%.

