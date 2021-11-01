Life of transgender Aberdonian aristocrat set to be made into TV series

The life of a transgender Aberdonian aristocrat is set to be made into a TV series.

Ewan Forbes-Sempill was christened Elisabeth Forbes-Sempill due to the presence of an intersex condition at birth.

But in 1952 he successfully won a battle to change his listed sex on his birth certificate in order for him to marry love of his life Isabella ‘Patty’ Mitchell.

The Aberdonian doctor, farmer and baronet later found himself back in court in a row over inheritance.

His cousin John went to the Court of Session and claimed Forbes was a woman and not entitled to inherit the Forbes baronetcy which caused a political storm.

Forbes died in 1991 and was succeeded in the baronetcy by his cousin who had challenged him.

But now a new series will be made documenting his life along with an upcoming book called ‘The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes: The Transgender Trial that Threatened to Upend the British Establishment’.

The series will be set in and around the Scottish aristocratic family of Forbes-Sempill and Craigievar Castle, seat of the Clan Forbes for 350 years.

‘One of the boldest lives I know’

It will be written by BAFTA award winning trans writer Sukey Fisher who will adapt University of London professor Zoë Playdon’s upcoming book.

Fisher said: “Ewan’s is one of the boldest lives I know, forced through unthinkable trials by authority figures and biased experts, emerging triumphant but at an appalling cost. He’s an ordinary but splendid man.

“His ordeal more than 50-years-ago belongs as much to the present as the past.

“The idea that trans lives belong not to the person living them but to anyone else who cares to express an opinion is no less true today, and our civil rights are more fragile in 2021 than they’ve been for a generation.”

‘Ewan’s life and marriage provide a lens through which we can explore contemporary themes’

Claire Mundell, managing director of production firm Synchronicity, told website Variety: “Based on extensive research by Zoë Playdon in her incredible book of the same name, ‘The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes’ will shine a light on this little-known love story, which has remarkable resonance in 2021.

“Ewan’s life and marriage provide a lens through which we can explore contemporary themes of gender identity and the freedom to live and love authentically – and we are thrilled to have such a thoughtful writer in Sukey to bring this story to mainstream audiences globally.”

Jules Hussey of Brazen Productions added: “Zoë’s archeological uncovering of Ewan’s life, love and fight reveals not just the lengths he would go to in order to protect his marriage but also how far human rights for trans people have regressed from 50 years ago.

“I am so pleased that Synchronicity embraced this project and I am honoured to be part of bringing this story to the screen with such passionate co-creators and allies.”