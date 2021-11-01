Highest number of Covid patients in hospitals across Grampian since February 2

NHS Grampian has recorded its highest number of people in hospital with confirmed cases of Covid since February 2.

The region’s number of coronavirus patients has been on the rise steadily throughout the last week and has peaked today with 86 patients currently receiving care.

It has been nearly nine months since figures in the area were around the same level, with February 2 representing the start to numbers declining.

Across Scotland 2,065 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in new figures.

NHS Grampian, which is only behind NHS Lothian and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde in terms of new positive cases, has recorded an additional 276 people with Covid.

Elsewhere, NHS Highland has recorded 172 new cases since the weekend – NHS Western Isles has recorded 18 new cases, while Shetland and Orkney have recorded six and 13 new cases respectively.

Hosptial admissions

Across the country, figures have showcased that 931 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed covid-19.

Hospital admissions in NHS Highland accounted for 32 of the countries covid patients currently receiving care.

It has been confirmed that 68 people were in intensive care yesterday due to coronavirus.

Vaccination efforts

Across Scotland, 4,318,783 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,908,244 have received their second dose.

Figures showcase that 410,934 people have received both doses across Grampian while some 250,951 have received both in NHS Highland.