Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Highest number of Covid patients in hospitals across Grampian since February 2

By Daniel Boal
November 1, 2021, 5:29 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 5:52 pm

NHS Grampian has recorded its highest number of people in hospital with confirmed cases of Covid since February 2.

The region’s number of coronavirus patients has been on the rise steadily throughout the last week and has peaked today with 86 patients currently receiving care.

It has been nearly nine months since figures in the area were around the same level, with February 2 representing the start to numbers declining.

Across Scotland 2,065 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in new figures.

NHS Grampian, which is only behind NHS Lothian and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde in terms of new positive cases, has recorded an additional 276 people with Covid.

Elsewhere, NHS Highland has recorded 172 new cases since the weekend – NHS Western Isles has recorded 18 new cases, while Shetland and Orkney have recorded six and 13 new cases respectively.

Hosptial admissions

Across the country, figures have showcased that 931 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed covid-19.

Hospital admissions in NHS Highland accounted for 32 of the countries covid patients currently receiving care.

It has been confirmed that 68 people were in intensive care yesterday due to coronavirus.

Vaccination efforts

Across Scotland, 4,318,783 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,908,244 have received their second dose.

Figures showcase that 410,934 people have received both doses across Grampian while some 250,951 have received both in NHS Highland.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]