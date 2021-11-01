Light the North auction goes LIVE! By Daniel Boal November 1, 2021, 5:33 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 7:53 pm Light the North auction gets underway People across the north and north-east will have the chance to bid on their own unique Light the North lighthouses tonight – you can follow all the news from the auction here live! The sculptures take centre stage at tonight’s auction at the Thainstone Exchange in Inverurie to raise funds for Clan Cancer Support. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up