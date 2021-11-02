Missing Aberdeenshire woman with English accent traced safe and well By Denny Andonova November 2, 2021, 7:10 am Police confirmed Jane Whyte has been traced safe and well. An Aberdeenshire woman who was reported missing yesterday has been traced safe and well. Jane Whyte was reported missing after being last seen in her local area of Kemnay at around noon yesterday, November 1. Police have now confirmed that the 41-year-old has been found and thanked the public for their assistance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Appeal issued for missing Aberdeen man Daniel Cator, last seen on Halloween Aberdeenshire woman with an English accent reported missing Man, 52, missing from Elgin found ‘safe and well’ Perth man with ‘distinctive tattoos’ and links to Aberdeen reported missing