Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car lands on its roof following crash near Banchory

By Denny Andonova
November 2, 2021, 8:42 am Updated: November 2, 2021, 5:32 pm
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.30am today.
A car has overturned and landed on its roof following a one-vehicle crash near Banchory.

Emergency services attended the scene after receiving a call about an incident on the A980 Banchory to Torphins road at around 7.30am today.

One fire appliance was sent to the crash to assist police and manage traffic in the area.

An eyewitness said the ambulance service was also at the scene.

One male occupant of the vehicle is said to have managed to escape from the car prior to the fire service arriving.

He did not suffer any serious injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to assist with a one-vehicle crash on the A980 Banchory to Torphins road at around 7.29am.

“A car had landed on its roof. One male occupant of the vehicle managed to escape from the car prior to the fire service arriving.

“We sent one fire appliance to help with traffic management while police arrived at the scene. We are still at the scene. The road is not closed, but remains busy.”

A police spokesman added: “We were called at around 7.30am on Tuesday, November 2, to a report of an overturned car on the A980 in Banchory. Emergency services remain at the scene.”

